Black Pink will become the first female K-pop group to take the stage at Coachella music festival. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Black Pink will make history with a performance at Coachella in April.

The quartet, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, will become the first female K-pop group to take the stage at the annual music festival.

Coachella announced Black Pink and the rest of its 2019 lineup in a tweet Wednesday. The girl group will perform at the festival Friday, April 12 and Friday, April 19.

Black Pink confirmed the news in an Instagram post Thursday.

"@coachella 2019 see you there #BLACKPINK #COACHELLA #2019_LINEUP #20190412 #20190419 #YG," the post reads.

Coachella will mark Black Pink's official U.S. debut. The group, which is represented by YG Entertainment, signed a deal with the California-based Interscope Records in October.

"I hope this case will pave the way for other YG artists to enter the North American and European markets," YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk said at the time, according to The Korea Times.

Black Pink is known for the singles "Boombayah," "Playing with Fire," "As If It's Your Last" and "Ddu-Du, Ddu-Du." The group's music video for "Ddu-Du, Ddu-Du" was the most-viewed K-pop video on YouTube in 2018.