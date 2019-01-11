Smokey Robinson to perform at 'Aretha! A Grammy Celebration'

Aretha Franklin poses on the red carpet prior to the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, D.C. on April 30, 2016. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Motown legend Smokey Robinson testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on May 15 in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Smokey Robinson is to perform at the Aretha Franklin tribute concert CBS is taping this weekend in Los Angeles. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Music icon Smokey Robinson is to perform on the CBS special Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul.

"Honored and excited to participate in "ARETHA!" the official GRAMMY Celebration @RecordingAcad," Robinson, 78, tweeted Thursday.

The concert will honor the life and career of Aretha Franklin, who died in August at the age of 76.

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry is to host the program, which will be taped Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. It is scheduled to air on March 10.

Previously announced performers include Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Kelly Clarkson, Common, Celine Dion, H.E.R., Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, Janelle Monáe, SZA and BeBe Winans.