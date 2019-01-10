Lady Gaga to remove R. Kelly collaboration from streaming platforms

Lady Gaga said that she will be removing her song with R. Kelly from streaming platforms. File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga announced on Twitter she will be removing her collaborative song with R. Kelly titled "Do What U Want (With My Body)" from streaming platforms.

Gaga said in a lengthy statement, released on Wednesday, that her reasoning stems from the multiple sexual assault allegations that Kelly is facing.

Gaga's statement comes following the recent airing of Lifetime documentary series Surviving R. Kelly which chronicles the assault allegations against Kelly and featured the singer's ex-wife Andrea Lee, former underage partner Lizzette Martinez and former backup singer Jovante Cunningham.

"I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering an in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously," Gaga said. "What I am hearing about the allegations against R. Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible.

"As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn't processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life," she continued.

"I intend to remove the song this song off of iTunes and other streaming platforms and will not be working with him again. I'm sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner. I love you," Gaga concluded.

"Do What U Want (With My Body)" was released in 2013 and appeared on Gaga's third studio album, Artpop. A music video for the track was also released.