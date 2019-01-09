BTS sells out remaining 'Love Yourself' tour dates

BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has sold out the remaining dates on its Love Yourself world tour.

The Korea Herald confirmed the K-pop group will perform for full crowds during the final 11 shows of the tour, which resumes Jan. 12 in Japan.

"The fact that every concert held is performed at stadium-sized halls with no empty seats shows that BTS is as popular in Asia as they are in European countries," a rep from BTS' agency, Big Hit Entertainment, said.

BTS will perform Saturday in Nagoya and visit Kallang, Singapore, Fukuoka, Japan, Chek Lap Kok, Hong Kong and Bangkok, Thailand in the coming months. The final show will take place April 7 in Bangkok.

The Love Yourself tour promotes BTS' album series of the same name, which includes Love Yourself: Her, Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer. The group was the second-highest album seller in the U.S. in 2018.