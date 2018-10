Luke Bryan arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 22. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Singer Kelsea Ballerini arrives for the 46th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles on October 9. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Carrie Underwood is to perform at and co-host next month's CMA Awards in Nashville. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban are to perform at the Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 14.

The artists are all current CMA Award nominees.

The prize presentation is to air live on ABC from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Underwood and Brad Paisley are to host the gala for an 11th time.