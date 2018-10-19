Garth Brooks' special to air on CBS Dec. 2

Garth Brooks win Entertainer of the Year at the 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards on November 8, 2017 in Nashville. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Country music superstar Garth Brooks is to star in his own CBS television special.

Garth: Live at Notre Dame! is to air Dec. 2.

This will be the first live concert staged at Indiana's Notre Dame Stadium. It will be recorded on Saturday.

"After the sellout, I thought it could not get any more exciting than this," Brooks said in a statement. "Then, CBS calls and, in an instant, the show becomes bigger. This changes everything."

Brooks announced this week that he is planning a North American concert tour. The first two shows will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. and at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Mo. He said dates and ticket on-sale information will be announced soon.