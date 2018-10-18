Oct. 18 (UPI) -- O-Town singer Jacob Underwood is celebrating the birth of his baby girl.

People reported the 38-year-old musician welcomed his first child, daughter Everest, with fiancée Chandler Bay in San Diego, Calif.

Bay confirmed the news in a post Wednesday on Instagram. She shared a black and white maternity photo tagged in Ocean Beach, San Diego.

"I can't believe you're finally here. I can't believe I'm a mom. Wow," the singer wrote.

Bay had alluded to complications in an Instagram post last week after visiting the hospital in the final days of her pregnancy.

"Not going to lie, we have been at the hospital for two days! Patiently (& painfully) waiting for our little girl! So thankful for Jacob helping me every step of the way as things have not been going to plan, but we know God has his plan!" she said.

Underwood and Bay got engaged in May and announced Bay's pregnancy the same month. Underwood shared their daughter's name in an Instagram post in July during Bay's third trimester of pregnancy.

"Time always passes too quickly!! This year is flying by but we're making sure to enjoy each day before our lives are forever changed and we get to meet our little girl. #SoonToBeThree #EverestBayUnderwood #Family #3rdtrimester," he wrote.

Underwood came to fame with the boy band O-Town, which last released the EP Part 1 in August 2017. The group is known for the singles "Liquid Dreams," "All or Nothing" and "Empty Space."