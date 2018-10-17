Oct. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BtoB will release an album as a six-member group.

The Korea Herald confirmed the K-pop group will return with a new album in November as Eunkwang completes his mandatory military service.

Star News said Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel, Ilhoon and Sungjae are in the final stages of recording new songs. The stars have yet to announce a specific release date for the album.

Eunkwang enlisted in the military in August following BtoB's fifth solo concerts. The 27-year-old singer apologized to fans for not giving them advance notice.

"I am really sorry to fans who might be surprised at this sudden news about my enlistment," he said at the time. "I am sorry for not being able to keep all those many promises I made with you. I will keep those promises after I fulfill my military duty."

BtoB, or Born to Beat, last released the EP This is Us in June. The group is known for the singles "The Winter's Tale," "Pray (I'll Be Your Man)," "Missing You" and "Only One for Me."