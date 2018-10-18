The members of Black Pink are working on solo projects in addition to new music with the group. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The members of South Korean girl group Black Pink will soon make their solo debuts.

The Korea Herald confirmed Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa are working on solo projects in addition to new music with Black Pink.

Yang Hyun-suk, the CEO of Black Pink's agency, YG Entertainment, announced the news in an Instagram post Thursday.

"We are simultaneously working on new BLACKPINK songs as well as solo projects for all 4 members at the moment," Yang captioned a glimpse of Jennie's first music video. "JENNIE's solo will be the first one to be released, to be followed by ROSÉ's solo."

"The biggest strength of BLACKPINK is that each member's ability/talent as a solo artist is as strong as their teamwork/cohesiveness," he added.

The Korea Herald said Jennie will make her solo debut in November. Black Pink will hold its first solo concerts Nov. 10 and 11 at Jamsil Olympic Park in Seoul.

Black Pink last released the EP Square Up in June. The group is known for the singles "Whistle," "Playing with Fire," "As If It's Your Last" and "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du."