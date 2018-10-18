Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The members of South Korean girl group Black Pink will soon make their solo debuts.
The Korea Herald confirmed Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa are working on solo projects in addition to new music with Black Pink.
Yang Hyun-suk, the CEO of Black Pink's agency, YG Entertainment, announced the news in an Instagram post Thursday.
"We are simultaneously working on new BLACKPINK songs as well as solo projects for all 4 members at the moment," Yang captioned a glimpse of Jennie's first music video. "JENNIE's solo will be the first one to be released, to be followed by ROSÉ's solo."
"The biggest strength of BLACKPINK is that each member's ability/talent as a solo artist is as strong as their teamwork/cohesiveness," he added.
#BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 #JENNIE #제니 #SOLO_MV 촬영 #YG YG는 블랙핑크의 신곡 준비와 함께 4명의 솔로곡 프로젝트를 동시에 진행 중에 있습니다. 가장 먼저 제니의 솔로곡을 공개할 예정이며 다음은 로제 솔로로 이어질 예정입니다. 블랙핑크 가장 큰 장점은 단단한 팀의 결속력만큼이나 4명의 멤버들이 솔로로서도 뛰어난 실력을 갖추고 있음을 공개하기 위함입니다. We are simultaneously working on new BLACKPINK songs as well as solo projects for all 4 members at the moment. JENNIE’s solo will be the first one to be released, to be followed by ROSÉ’s solo. The biggest strength of BLACKPINK is that each member’s ability / talent as a solo artist is as strong as their teamwork / cohesiveness.
The Korea Herald said Jennie will make her solo debut in November. Black Pink will hold its first solo concerts Nov. 10 and 11 at Jamsil Olympic Park in Seoul.
Black Pink last released the EP Square Up in June. The group is known for the singles "Whistle," "Playing with Fire," "As If It's Your Last" and "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du."