Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Lil Wayne received the I Am Hip-Hop Award at the 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards, a prize that recognizes the rapper's impact on music.

Wayne brought his mother Jacida Carter and daughter Reginae Carter onstage during his acceptance speech,

Wayne said he was thankful for his fans and said a homicide detective he referred to as Uncle Bob once saved his life during a near-death experience.

"He came into an apartment one day. He bust in the door, guns drawn, he saw nobody. He saw legs on the floor. It was my legs. He saw blood everywhere. Bunch of police hopped over me. He refused to do so," Wayne said of the incident. "He said EMS tried twice and they told him, 'There's nothing.' He refused to let that die."

"He brought me to the hospital himself. He refused to wait, he kicked in the doors. He said, 'You get whatever you gotta do and you make sure this child make it,'" Wayne continued.

Wayne said that Uncle Bob still refuses to quit to this day despite having two amputated legs.

"I refuse to stop," Wayne said.

Jay-Z and Beyonce won Album of the Year for Everything is Love and Best Collaboration and Single of the Year for song "Apes**t"; Drake won Hot Ticket Performer, Childish Gambino won Best Hip-Hop Video and Impact Track for "This is America" and Cardi B won MVP of the Year, Best Featured Verse for "Motorsport," Hustler of the Year and Best Hip-Hop Style.