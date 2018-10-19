Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Babymetal singer Yuimetal is leaving the band after eight years.

The 19-year-old performer, born Yui Mizuno, announced the news in a statement to fans Friday, the same day as the release of Babymetal's new single, "Starlight."

"I am truly sorry for the inconvenience I have caused so many people due to being absent for an extended period of time. I have mulled over this over and over again but, I have decided to leave Babymetal at this time," Mizuno wrote.

"I had the strong desire to appear on stage again but my physical condition is not at its best even now, and further I feel that I would like to pursue my dream, one that I have had from a long time ago, of going on my own," she explained.

Babymetal confirmed the news in a post on its website Friday.

"YUIMETAL had expressed her desire to return performing with the group in the following months after last December's performance due to health concerns," the group wrote. "However, YUIMETAL came to a decision that she will not be performing at BABYMETAL WORLD TOUR 2018 in JAPAN and that she will no longer be a part of BABYMETAL."

"We thank her for all of her contributions and wish her all the best in her future endeavors," they added. "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the fans for the continued support and look forward in what's next for BABYMETAL."

"Starlight" is the final single to feature Yuimetal with her bandmates, Su-metal and Moametal. Su-metal and Moametal will continue to perform as Babymetal and will complete the group's world tour this month in Japan.

Babymetal released the album Metal Resistance in March 2016 and a new single, "Distortion," in May. The group is also known for the singles "Ijime, Dame, Zettai," "Megitsune" and "Karate."