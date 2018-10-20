'A Star is Born' soundtrack tops the U.S. album chart

Musical duo twenty one pilots arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 23, 2016. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Bradley Cooper attends the premiere of "A Star is Born" in Los Angeles on September 24. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Lady Gaga attends the premiere of "A Star is Born" in Los Angeles on September 24. The film's soundtrack is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Star is Born, the movie soundtrack to the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga remake, is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Twenty One Pilots' Trench, followed by Lil Wayne's Tha Carter V at No. 3, Lil Baby & Gunna's Drip Harder at No. 4 and Eric Church's Desperate Man at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Steve Perry's Traces at No. 6, for King & Country's Burn the Ships at No. 7, Drake's Scorpion at No. 8, Travis Scott's Astroworld at No. 9 and Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 10.