'A Star is Born' soundtrack tops the U.S. album chart

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Star is Born, the movie soundtrack to the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga remake, is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Twenty One Pilots' Trench, followed by Lil Wayne's Tha Carter V at No. 3, Lil Baby & Gunna's Drip Harder at No. 4 and Eric Church's Desperate Man at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Steve Perry's Traces at No. 6, for King & Country's Burn the Ships at No. 7, Drake's Scorpion at No. 8, Travis Scott's Astroworld at No. 9 and Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 10.