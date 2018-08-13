Janet Jackson will return with the song "Made for Now." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Janet Jackson will release a single featuring Daddy Yankee this week.

The 52-year-old singer confirmed her collaboration with the Puerto Rican recording artist in a tweet Sunday.

Jackson and Daddy Yankee will release the song "Made for Now" on Friday. Jackson shared cover art for the track alongside her announcement.

"From my lips... #MadeForNow with #daddyyankee 8/17," she captioned the photo.

Daddy Yankee posted the same image on his own account.

"My new song with @JanetJackson is out on August 17. Be the first to listen!" he wrote.

"Made for Now" will mark Jackson's first release since her album Unbreakable, which debuted in October 2015. Billboard said Jackson and Daddy Yankee will perform "Made for Now" on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon the same day as its release.

Jackson had confirmed plans for new music in the May 19 issue of Billboard.

"I'm very intuitive about writing. Anything can inspire me," the star said of her process.

"Like everyone else, my feelings are fluid. My ideas are fleeting. I like to keep it that way," she added. "I can't decide in advance what a song or an album concept will be. I have to let those songs and concepts come to me rather than chase them down."

Jackson will headline the Global Citizen concert Sept. 29 in New York.