Janet Jackson, Cardi B to headline Global Citizen concert

Actor Hugh Jackman and his wife, actress Deborra-Lee Furness, attend the G'Day USA gala at Vibiana in Los Angeles on January 28, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Recording artist Shawn Mendes arrives for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20 in Las Vegas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cardi B arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit in New York City on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Janet Jackson is to headline next month's Global Citizen Festival in New York. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B and Janelle Monae were announced Tuesday as headliners for this year's Global Citizen Festival.

The free, ticketed mega-concert is to take place in New York City's Central Park on Sept. 29. The event is intended to promote activism to improve health, education, social justice and the environment around the world.

Actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee Furness are hosting the seventh annual event, which is expected to draw 60,000 revelers.

Also expected to attend are John Legend, Camren Bicondova, Cynthia Erivo, Danai Gurira, Forest Whitaker, Gus Kenworthy, Kal Penn, La La Anthony, Naomi Campbell and Rachel Brosnahan.