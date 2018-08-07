Janet Jackson, Cardi B to headline Global Citizen concert

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B and Janelle Monae were announced Tuesday as headliners for this year's Global Citizen Festival.
The free, ticketed mega-concert is to take place in New York City's Central Park on Sept. 29. The event is intended to promote activism to improve health, education, social justice and the environment around the world.
Actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee Furness are hosting the seventh annual event, which is expected to draw 60,000 revelers.
Also expected to attend are John Legend, Camren Bicondova, Cynthia Erivo, Danai Gurira, Forest Whitaker, Gus Kenworthy, Kal Penn, La La Anthony, Naomi Campbell and Rachel Brosnahan.
