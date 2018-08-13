A post shared by @missyhigginsmusic on Jul 25, 2018 at 12:31am PDT

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Missy Higgins is giving fans a first glimpse of her baby girl.

The 34-year-old Australian singer took to Instagram Monday after welcoming her second child, daughter Luna, with husband Dan Lee.

Higgins shared a photo with Luna from her hospital bed. The star is also parent to 3-year-old son Samuel Arrow with Lee.

"Welcome to the world little Luna," she wrote.

Higgins had announced her pregnancy in March as she opened for Ed Sheeran at a concert in Perth.

"I'm expecting," she told the audience, according to Babyology. "This is the first time I've ever said it publicly. So there you go, that's what this little bump's doing down here."

Higgins is known for the singles "Scar," "Steer" and "Futon Couch." She last released the album Solastalgia in April.