Disney gives first glimpse of live-action 'Mulan'

Liu Yifei (L) and Danish film director Bille August attend the Beijing International Film Festival opening ceremony on April 16, 2017. File Photo by Wu Hong/EPA

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Disney is giving fans a first glimpse of its live-action Mulan.

The company shared a photo on the Walt Disney Studios official Twitter account Monday of Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei as Mulan.

The picture shows Yifei wearing red garments and holding a sword. Disney said production has started on the upcoming movie.

"Production has begun on Disney's live-action #Mulan! The film will open in U.S. theaters on March 27, 2020," the company wrote.

Production has begun on Disney’s live-action #Mulan!



The film will open in U.S. theaters on March 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/g8CiYoLHjZ — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 13, 2018

Mulan is based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan, a young woman who takes her father's place in the army. Disney previously adapted the story as a 1998 animated film featuring the voice of Min-Na Wen as Mulan.

The new Mulan will star Liu, aka Crystal Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li and Gong Li. Newcomer Yoson An joined the cast in June as Chen Honghui, a military recruit and love interest for Mulan.