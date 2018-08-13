Disney gives first glimpse of live-action 'Mulan'

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Disney is giving fans a first glimpse of its live-action Mulan.
The company shared a photo on the Walt Disney Studios official Twitter account Monday of Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei as Mulan.
The picture shows Yifei wearing red garments and holding a sword. Disney said production has started on the upcoming movie.
"Production has begun on Disney's live-action #Mulan! The film will open in U.S. theaters on March 27, 2020," the company wrote.
Mulan is based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan, a young woman who takes her father's place in the army. Disney previously adapted the story as a 1998 animated film featuring the voice of Min-Na Wen as Mulan.
The new Mulan will star Liu, aka Crystal Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li and Gong Li. Newcomer Yoson An joined the cast in June as Chen Honghui, a military recruit and love interest for Mulan.