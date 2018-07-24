BTS singer J-Hope completes 'In My Feelings' challenge

July 24 (UPI) -- BTS singer J-Hope is the latest star to complete the "In My Feelings" challenge.

The 24-year-old K-pop star danced to the Drake single in a video Monday after the song sparked the #InMyFeelingsChallenge online.

J-Hope shared a clip on Instagram of himself dancing alongside a moving car. The South Korean singer grooved to the song's opening chorus before hopping back in the vehicle.

"#InMyFeelingsChallenge #HopeOnTheStreet," he captioned the post.

The #InMyFeelingsChallenge went viral after comedian The Shiggy Show shared a video of himself dancing to the song this month. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and singer Ciara are among the other stars to complete the challenge.

#InMyFeelingsChallenge #HopeOnTheStreet A post shared by BTS JHOPE 제이홉 (@bts_jhope) on Jul 23, 2018 at 2:22pm PDT

J-Hope and the other members of BTS announced plans for a new album this month. Love Yourself: Answer will debut Aug. 24, and reached No. 1 among Amazon music pre-orders last week.