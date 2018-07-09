Ciara, Russell Wilson dance to Drake during honeymoon

July 9 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Ciara and Russell Wilson showed off their dance moves Sunday during their honeymoon.

The 32-year-old singer and 29-year-old NFL star completed the #InMyFeelingsChallenge during their trip to Cape Town, South Africa.

Ciara posted a video on Instagram of herself and Wilson dancing to Drake's new single "In My Feelings." The song inspired an online dance challenge that went viral after comedian The Shiggy Show shared a clip Saturday.

"When you and Bae #DoTheShiggy On Top of Cape Town on ur #Honeymoon. @DangeRussWilson #InMyFeelingsChallenge," Ciara captioned her post.

Ciara and Wilson arrived in Cape Town on their two-year wedding anniversary last week. The couple marked the occasion by dedicating sweet posts to each other on Instagram.

"2 Years Baby! Im looking forward to Forever with you. #HappyAnniversary My Love @DangeRussWilson," Ciara captioned a clip of herself kissing the Seattle Seahawks quarterback.

"My Forever. Happy Anniversary baby! @Ciara #TheWilsons," Wilson wrote.

Ciara is parent to 14-month-old daughter Sienna Princess with Wilson and 4-year-old son Future Zahir with ex-fiancé Future. She and Wilson treated Future Zahir to a helicopter ride on his fourth birthday in May.