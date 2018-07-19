Home / Entertainment News / Music

BTS: 'Answer' reaches No. 1 among Amazon music pre-orders

By Annie Martin   |  July 19, 2018 at 2:12 PM
July 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS had another album reach No. 1 among Amazon music pre-orders.

The K-pop group's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, confirmed Thursday that BTS has the most sought-after album, Love Yourself: Answer, in Amazon's CD & Vinyl category, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Amazon started accepting pre-orders for Love Yourself: Answer on Wednesday. BTS had notified fans on Twitter that the album would be available to pre-order on the company's website.

Love Yourself: Answer will debut Aug. 24. Each Amazon order costs $27.98, and includes the two-CD album with a photo book, random photo card and special poster.

BTS previously topped the Amazon music pre-order list with its EP Love Yourself: Her, which debuted in September, and album Love Yourself: Tear, which was released in May.

BTS shared plans for Love Yourself: Answer this week. The album marks the group's third and final installment in the Love Yourself series.

