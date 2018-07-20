Miranda Lambert, Evan Felker spotted holding hands in New York

July 20 (UPI) -- Rumored couple Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker stepped out together in New York.

The 34-year-old country star and the Turnpike Troubadours frontman, also 34, were spotted holding hands Wednesday during an outing in New York City, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Lambert wore an embroidered floral minidress and boots, while Felker sported a button-down shirt and jeans. Us Weekly said Felker was also seen whispering into Lambert's ear during the night.

"They looked very happy together. They looked closer as the night went on," a source said. "At one point Evan leaned in for a kiss. When the two let themselves be open, they appeared very comfortable together."

Lambert and Felker were first linked in April following Lambert's split from singer Anderson East. The Turnpike Troubadours are opening for Lambert on her Livin' Like Hippies tour, and she and Felker reportedly developed a romance on the road.

"They are very much involved," an insider told Us Weekly in April. "[They] started spending a lot more time together while on the road."

Felker filed for divorce from wife Staci Nelson in February after less than two years of marriage. Lambert was wed to country star Blake Shelton prior to her relationship with East.