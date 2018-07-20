Ciara brings her family to Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

July 20 (UPI) -- Ciara walked the red carpet with her family Thursday.

The 32-year-old singer attended the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards with husband Russell Wilson, 4-year-old son Future Zahir and 14-month-old daughter Sienna Princess.

Ciara and her family wore casual, coordinating ensembles, with the singer in a white top and skirt and Wilson in a white t-shirt and jeans. Future Zahir adorably mimicked Wilson by crossing his arms and striking a pose.

Wilson, a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks football team, won an award for Best Cannon during the ceremony. He commemorated the moment in a post on Instagram.

"So cool accepting my @Nickelodeon #KidsChoice Award with our little ones. @Ciara," the NFL star wrote. "To all the kids out there... reach for the stars.. you just may land on the moon! #Grateful #Love."

Ciara is parent to Future Zahir with ex-fiancé Future and welcomed Sienna with Wilson in April 2017. She and Wilson attended the ESPY Awards together Wednesday, where Wilson discussed Sienna's dance skills.

"She's got so much personality," Wilson told Entertainment Tonight. "She was dancing to 'Level Up' today, and she's grooving, and I'm like, 'Man, she's got better rhythm than me and she's one!'"

Ciara released "Level Up," her first new single in three years, this week. An energetic music video for the song shows the singer dancing alongside a bevy of backup dancers.