Paula Faris to exit 'GMA,' 'The View' for new ABC News role

July 19 (UPI) -- Paula Faris is leaving Good Morning America and The View for a new role at ABC News.

The 42-year-old television correspondent will take her leave at the end of the season after serving for four years as a co-anchor on weekend GMA and for three years as a co-host on The View.

ABC News president James Goldston announced the news in a note to staff published Wednesday. He praised Faris as "a versatile journalist and superb broadcaster" with "a keen understanding of stories that resonate" with fans of GMA and The View.

"Paula has played an important role at both shows, offering an insightful and intelligent take on the big stories of the day. She's been instrumental to their success," he said.

Faris will begin her new role in the fall. She will cover "the most consequential stories of the day, help lead the charge on breaking news and focus on key bookings," in addition to launching a podcast on faith.

Faris confirmed news of her departure in a tweet Wednesday.

"Excited/grateful for the opportunity to cover big stories & talk to the people at the center of them," the star wrote.

"Thank you to the gracious teams at @GMA Sat./Sun. and @TheView," she added. "Not going far but I'll miss you. However, I won't miss that 3am wake up on weekends! ;)."

ABC News has yet to announce Faris' replacement on GMA and The View.