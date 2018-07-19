Pink on touring with kids: 'Hardest thing I've ever done'

July 19 (UPI) -- Pink says touring with her two kids is "the hardest thing" she's ever done.

The 38-year-old singer said in a new episode of Reese Witherspoon's Shine On with Reese series that bringing 7-year-old daughter Willow and 18-month-old son Jameson on her Beautiful Trauma world tour is a "tricky," "exhausting" but rewarding experience.

"Going on tour with children is really tricky. It's exhausting," she told Witherspoon. "It's the hardest thing I've ever done but I'm very, very fortunate that I get to bring my kids with me and that I kind of get to integrate them into my life."

Pink and her kids have traveled to several cities, including London, Budapest and Berlin. The star said she shared a moving moment with Willow at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin.

"Willow, she was like, 'Wait, Mom-Mom's Jewish. My mom's Jewish. Well, then I'm Jewish. Well, then this could have been us,'" she recalled. "And at 6, to watch those wheels turn."

Pink is parent to Willow and Jameson with her husband, former motocross pro Carey Hart, who is also accompanying the singer on tour. Pink will perform Thursday in Melbourne and posted a photo of Willow and Jameson at Rod Laver Arena.

"Walking into the venue today," she captioned the picture.

Walking into the venue today. 💕💕💕 A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 19, 2018 at 7:10am PDT

Pink kicked off her Beautiful Trauma tour in March, and will bring the venture to a close in May 2019. She and Hart shared photos earlier this month from their time in Bali, Indonesia.