Report: Bristol Palin to join 'Teen Mom OG'

July 20 (UPI) -- Mom-of-three Bristol Palin will reportedly join the cast of Teen Mom OG.

TMZ reported Thursday the 27-year-old television personality will star in the new season of the MTV reality series, which returns in the fall.

Deadline confirmed Palin will join Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell as a series regular on the show. Palin's casting follows the exit of original cast member Farrah Abraham.

Palin was 17 when she gave birth to her first child, son Tripp, with Levi Johnston. She is also parent to two daughters, 2-year-old Sailor and 14-month-old Atlee, with Dakota Meyer, and shared a photo of her three kids this week.

Palin reflected on her pregnancy as a teen in an Instagram post in May.

"10 years ago this week - my life took the biggest possible turn.. I was 17 and a junior in high school," the star wrote.

"I am so thankful for God's plan over our life, and His grace that has covered us entirely.. my kids truly are my biggest blessing #purpose," she added.

Palin filed for divorce from Meyer in January after less than two years of marriage, but has since appeared to reconcile with the Marines veteran. She showed off flowers from her estranged husband in May.