Bon Jovi, The Cars inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By Karen Butler  |  April 15, 2018 at 11:14 AM
April 15 (UPI) -- Veteran bands Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, The Cars and The Moody Blues, as well as the late singer Nina Simone, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland on Saturday night.

To be eligible for this honor, the artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of induction. The 2018 nominees all released their first official recordings before 1992.

Presenters at this weekend's Public Hall gala included Mary J. Blige, Ann Wilson, Brandon Flowers and Howard Stern.

The ceremony is to air May 5 on HBO.

