Taylor Swift releases cover of Earth, Wind & Fire's 'September'

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 13, 2018 at 1:27 PM
April 13 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released on Friday a cover of Earth, Wind & Fire's classic 1978 track "September" alongside a new acoustic version of her single "Delicate."

Swift released the songs as part of Spotify's Singles series. Her version of "September" prominently features a banjo.

The songs were both recorded at the Tracking Room in Nashville. Swift said she covered "September" for "sentimental reasons."

Swift shared a preview of the acoustic version of "Delicate" on Instagram Thursday.

Swift recently released a second music video for 'Delicate" on Spotify that she shot herself.

