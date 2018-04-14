Home / Entertainment News / Music

The Weeknd's 'My Dear Melancholy' tops the U.S. album chart

By Karen Butler  |  April 14, 2018 at 2:12 PM
April 14 (UPI) -- The Weeknd's My Dear Melancholy is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 is Rich the Kid's The World Is Yours, followed by XXXTentacion's ? at No. 3, Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour at No. 4 and The Greatest Showman soundtrack at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By at No. 6, Migos' Culture II at No. 7, Post Malone's Stoney at No. 8, Ed Sheeran's Divide at No. 9 and Logic's Bobby Tarantino II at No. 10.

