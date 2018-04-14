Huey Lewis, suffering from hearing loss, cancels upcoming concerts

April 14 (UPI) -- Huey Lewis and the News has canceled all of its upcoming concerts.

Lewis, the band's 67-year-old lead singer, made the announcement Friday on social media, explaining he has been having trouble hearing due to Meniere's disease and "can't hear music well enough to sing."

"The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to find pitch," Lewis said, adding he has seen several doctors who urged him to stay off the stage until his condition improves.

"I feel horrible about this, and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans," he wrote. "I'm going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I'll be able to perform again."

The band is known for its pop hits "The Power of Love," "Jacob's Ladder," "Heart and Soul," "I Want a New Drug," "Heart of Rock & Roll," "If This is It" and "Hip to Be Square."