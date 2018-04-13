Home / Entertainment News / Music

GFriend to release new album April 30

The group consists of singers Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji.
By Annie Martin  |  April 13, 2018 at 1:33 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 13 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group GFriend will release a new album this month.

The Korea Herald reported Friday the K-pop stars will return April 30 with a new, Korean-language album.

"GFriend is currently preparing to make its comeback on April 30," a source at GFriend's agency, Source Music Entertainment, said, according to Osen.

News of the album follows word GFriend will make its Japanese debut in May. The group announced at a news conference in Tokyo in March that it will release its first Japanese album May 23, according to Yonhap News Agency.

GFriend last released Rainbow, a re-release of its EP Parallel, in September. The K-pop stars are known for the singles "Rough," "Navillera," Love Whisper" and "Summer Rain."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Famous birthdays for April 13: Al Green, Allison Williams Famous birthdays for April 13: Al Green, Allison Williams
Kendra Wilkinson's husband responds to her divorce filing Kendra Wilkinson's husband responds to her divorce filing
'Weird Al' abandons spectacle for 'intimate' new tour 'Weird Al' abandons spectacle for 'intimate' new tour
Britney Spears, Jim Parsons honored at GLAAD Media Awards Britney Spears, Jim Parsons honored at GLAAD Media Awards
Kim Kardashian: Khloe's baby daughter is 'so gorgeous' Kim Kardashian: Khloe's baby daughter is 'so gorgeous'