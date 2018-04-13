GFriend to release new album April 30

April 13 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group GFriend will release a new album this month.

The Korea Herald reported Friday the K-pop stars will return April 30 with a new, Korean-language album.

"GFriend is currently preparing to make its comeback on April 30," a source at GFriend's agency, Source Music Entertainment, said, according to Osen.

News of the album follows word GFriend will make its Japanese debut in May. The group announced at a news conference in Tokyo in March that it will release its first Japanese album May 23, according to Yonhap News Agency.

GFriend last released Rainbow, a re-release of its EP Parallel, in September. The K-pop stars are known for the singles "Rough," "Navillera," Love Whisper" and "Summer Rain."