Beyonce performs with Destiny's Child, Jay-Z at Coachella

By Karen Butler  |  April 15, 2018 at 11:53 AM
April 15 (UPI) -- Pop music superstar Beyonce sang with some special guests during her headlining set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday night in Indio, Calif.

TMZ reported Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Beyonce to perform their Destiny's Child classics "Lose My Breath," "Say My Name" and "Soldier." The trio -- which formed in 1997 and broke up in 2006 -- last sang publicly during Beyonce's halftime show at Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.

Beyonce and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, also sang their duet "Deja Vu," and her sister, singer Solange, was seen dancing on Coachella stage during Beyonce's 2-hour show Saturday. Beyonce, 36, kicked off her concert with renditions of her solo hits "Sorry," "Crazy in Love," "Drunk in Love" and "Run the World (Girls.)"

"Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline," People magazine quoted the Grammy winner as telling the crowd.

Eminem is scheduled to perform at the festival Sunday night.

