Super Junior releases 'Replay' album, 'Lo Siento' video

April 12 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Super Junior returned with new music Thursday.

The K-pop group released Replay, a repackaged version of its album Play, and a music video for the single "Lo Siento."

"Lo Siento" features American singer Leslie Grace. The Latin-inspired music video shows Super Junior performing coordinated dance numbers with the pop star.

"#SuperJunior '#LoSiento' (Feat. Leslie Grace' MV #SUPERJUNIOR #REPLAY #LoSiento #LeslieGrace," the boy band tweeted Thursday.

The Korea Herald reported Super Junior also recorded a version of "Lo Siento" with KARD members Jiwo and Somin. The pair will join the K-pop group as they promote Replay.

"Lo Siento" features Super Junior members Siwon, Donghae, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Yesung and Leeteuk. Singer Heechul will sit out Replay promotional events due to "health concerns."

Super Junior released Play in November. The album includes the singles "One More Chance," "Black Suit" and "Super Duper," and debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes album charts in 23 countries.