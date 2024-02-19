Trending
Feb. 19, 2024 / 11:10 AM

'Shirley' trailer: Regina King runs for president as Shirley Chisholm

By Annie Martin
Regina King stars in the new film "Shirley." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Regina King stars in the new film "Shirley." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Shirley.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Regina King as Shirley Chisholm.

Shirley recounts the true story of Chisholm, the first Black congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for president of the United States.

Chisholm, who was elected to Congress in 1968, made her trailblazing run for president in 1972.

Shirley is written and directed by John Ridley (12 Years a Slave), with King and her sister Reina King as producers.

The cast also includes Lucas Hedges, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christina Jackson, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Amirah Vann, André Holland, Terrence Howard and late actor Lance Reddick.

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the film in January.

Shirley premieres March 22.

