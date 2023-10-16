Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 16, 2023 / 11:59 AM

'Wish': Ariana DeBose sings 'This Wish' in teaser for Disney film

By Annie Martin
Ariana DeBose voices Asha in the new film "Wish." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Ariana DeBose voices Asha in the new film "Wish." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Disney is gearing up for the release of the new film Wish.

The studio shared a teaser for the animated movie Monday featuring the voice of Ariana DeBose (West Side Story).

Advertisement

The video features footage from Wish as DeBose performs "This Wish," an original song for the film.

DeBose voices Asha, a teenager who wishes on a star to help save her kingdom, in the upcoming movie.

The voice cast also features Chris Pine as King Magnifico, Alan Tudyk as the goat Valentino, Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, Victor Garber as Asha's grandfather Gabino and Natasha Rothwell as Asha's mother Sakina.

"This Wish" will appear on the Wish Original Motional Picture Soundtrack, which debuts Nov. 17. The album also includes the songs "Welcome to Rosas," "At All Costs," "I'm a Star," "This is the Thanks I Get?!," "Knowing What I Know Now" and "A Wish Worth Making."

Wish is written by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore and directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn.

Advertisement

The film opens in theaters Nov. 22.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Movies // 2 hours ago
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Rachel Zegler will release "The Hanging Tree," a song for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," on Friday.
Screamfest review: 'You'll Never Find Me' maximizes suspense with minimal location, cast
Movies // 12 hours ago
Screamfest review: 'You'll Never Find Me' maximizes suspense with minimal location, cast
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Australian film, "You'll Never Find Me," which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, gets the most out of two characters in a single location.
'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' tops North American box office with $96M
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' tops North American box office with $96M
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $96 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Noora Niasari's 'Shayda' finds connection in a true-life tale of displacement
Movies // 2 days ago
Noora Niasari's 'Shayda' finds connection in a true-life tale of displacement
BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Shayda, the debut feature by Tehran-born, Australia-based Noora Niasari, tells a deeply moving story based on the director's own childhood experience of fleeing domestic violence with her mother in a foreign country.
Screamfest review: Graphic 'The Well' both too much, not enough
Movies // 3 days ago
Screamfest review: Graphic 'The Well' both too much, not enough
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- "The Well," which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, has plenty of elaborate gory makeup effects but little discipline about executing them or the story.
Director: Documentary an intimate look at Joan Baez 'in all her complexity'
Movies // 3 days ago
Director: Documentary an intimate look at Joan Baez 'in all her complexity'
NEW YORK, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Director Karen O'Connor told UPI her new documentary, "Joan Baez: I Am a Noise," is an attempt to humanize the larger-than-life, 1960s folk music and civil-rights icon.
Screamfest review: 'What You Wish For' lacks follow through
Movies // 3 days ago
Screamfest review: 'What You Wish For' lacks follow through
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- "What You Wish For," which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, has a compelling premise but didn't quite figure out all the details.
Movie review: 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' captures performer's brilliance
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' captures performer's brilliance
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," in theaters now, showcases how Swift can engage every one of her millions of fans on a personal basis.
'Concerning My Daughter' looks for a connection across generations
Movies // 3 days ago
'Concerning My Daughter' looks for a connection across generations
BUSAN, South Korea -- Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Concerning My Daughter," the first feature film by Lee Mirang, examines the solitude across different generations of women, the director told UPI in an interview at the Busan International Film Festival.
'Wonka' trailer: Timothee Chalamet wants to change world as Willy Wonka
Movies // 3 days ago
'Wonka' trailer: Timothee Chalamet wants to change world as Willy Wonka
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Wonka," a prequel to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" starring Timothée Chalamet, opens in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Norman Reedus: Hero is torn between two homes in 'Daryl Dixon'
Norman Reedus: Hero is torn between two homes in 'Daryl Dixon'
'Three's Company,' 'Step by Step' alum Suzanne Somers dead at 76
'Three's Company,' 'Step by Step' alum Suzanne Somers dead at 76
'Slayers' Audible star James Marsters didn't think he'd get another stab at Spike
'Slayers' Audible star James Marsters didn't think he'd get another stab at Spike
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
Actress Piper Laurie, who appeared in 'The Hustler' and 'Carrie,' dies at 91
Actress Piper Laurie, who appeared in 'The Hustler' and 'Carrie,' dies at 91
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement