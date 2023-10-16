1 of 5 | Ariana DeBose voices Asha in the new film "Wish." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Disney is gearing up for the release of the new film Wish. The studio shared a teaser for the animated movie Monday featuring the voice of Ariana DeBose (West Side Story).

The video features footage from Wish as DeBose performs "This Wish," an original song for the film.

DeBose voices Asha, a teenager who wishes on a star to help save her kingdom, in the upcoming movie.

The voice cast also features Chris Pine as King Magnifico, Alan Tudyk as the goat Valentino, Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, Victor Garber as Asha's grandfather Gabino and Natasha Rothwell as Asha's mother Sakina.

"This Wish" will appear on the Wish Original Motional Picture Soundtrack, which debuts Nov. 17. The album also includes the songs "Welcome to Rosas," "At All Costs," "I'm a Star," "This is the Thanks I Get?!," "Knowing What I Know Now" and "A Wish Worth Making."

Wish is written by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore and directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn.



The film opens in theaters Nov. 22.