Oct. 10, 2023 / 10:50 AM

'Pain Hustlers' trailer: Emily Blunt joins Chris Evans at pharma start-up

By Annie Martin
Chris Evans, Andy Garcia and Emily Blunt star in the new film "Pain Hustlers." Photo courtesy of Netflix
Chris Evans, Andy Garcia and Emily Blunt star in the new film "Pain Hustlers." Photo courtesy of Netflix

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Pain Hustlers.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the crime drama Tuesday featuring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans.

Pain Hustlers is based on the Evan Hughes book Pain Hustlers: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup. The film is written by Wells Tower and directed by David Yates, known for the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies.

The film follows Liza Drake (Blunt), a single mom struggling to raise her daughter.

The character takes a job from Pete (Evans) at a failing pharma start-up, "where Liza's charm, drive, and guts catapult her into the high life and the company into a center of a criminal conspiracy with dire consequences," an official description reads.

The trailer shows Liza repeat the mantra "I will make my life count."

Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d'Arcy James and Chloe Coleman also star.

Netflix released a teaser trailer in September that shows Blunt's character get caught up in the ecstasy, paranoia, aggression and greed of her new company.

Pain Hustlers premieres Oct. 27 on Netflix.

