'Elemental' coming Sept. 13 to Disney+

"Elemental," an animated Disney-Pixar film featuring Leah Lewis, will start streaming on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney+

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Disney-Pixar's Elemental is coming to Disney+ next week. Disney+ said in a press release Wednesday that the film will start streaming Sept. 13. Advertisement

Elemental is an animated romantic comedy-drama featuring Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie. The film follows Ember (Lewis), a fire element whose friendship with the fun and sappy water element Wade (Athie) challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Catherine O'Hara also have voice roles.

Elemental is written by John Hoberg, Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh and directed by Peter Sohn. The film opened in theaters in June and is among the year's Top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide, earning $480 million at the global box office.

Disney+ will also release Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental, a making-of documentary that explores how Sohn's family and career in animation helped inspire Elemental, and Carl's Date, on Sept. 13. The documentary is directed by Tony Kaplan and produced by Sureena Mann.

In addition, the Pixar short "Carl's Date" will debut Sept. 13. The animated short will see Carl prepare for a date with the help of his dog Dug.