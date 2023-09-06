Jungkook of BTS joins Global Citizen Festival lineup

New headliner just dropped The global pop star Jung Kook is joining us at #GlobalCitizenFestival! If you're as excited as we are, drop a comment below ⬇️ https://t.co/lmsmC9lDZV @bts_bighit #JungKook #JungKookOnGlobalCitizen pic.twitter.com/nNsP9bWOvu— Global Citizen ⭕ (@GlblCtzn) September 6, 2023

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jungkook has joined the lineup for the 2023 Global Citizen Festival.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, will headline the event Sept. 23 at the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City.

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill were previously announced as headliners.

In addition, Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, K-pop group Stray Kids, Anitta, D-Nice and Sofia Carson will perform.

Global Citizen Festival unites "millions of voices, amplified by the world's biggest artists, to demand urgent action from world leaders gathering in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly in September," according to a previous release.

The 2023 campaign is focused on "urging governments to take action and address the systemic issues perpetuating extreme poverty."

Global Citizen Festival will broadcast on ABC and stream on Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube and more.

As a solo artist, Jungkook most recently released the single "Seven" featuring Latto in July.

