Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 24, 2023 / 1:27 PM

'Foe' trailer: Paul Mescal, Saoirse Ronan star in sci-fi thriller

By Annie Martin
1/5
Paul Mescal stars in the sci-fi thriller "Foe." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Paul Mescal stars in the sci-fi thriller "Foe." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios is giving a glimpse of the new film Foe.

The studio shared a trailer for the sci-fi thriller Thursday featuring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal.

Advertisement

Foe is based on the Iain Reid novel of the same name. The film is written by Reid and Garth Davis and directed by Davis (Lion).

The new movie follows Junior (Mescal) and Hen (Ronan), a couple whose lives are upended when Junior is sent to a space station and Hen is left with a robot replacement.

"Hen and Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior's family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal," an official synopsis reads.

Foe is described as "a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world" that raises questions "about the nature of humanity (and artificial humanity)."

Foe will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival and open in theaters Oct. 6.

Advertisement

Ronan is known for such films as Atonement, Lady Bird and Little Women, while Mescal starred in the series adaptation of Normal People.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Society of the Snow' teaser: J.A. Bayona explores Andes flight disaster
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Society of the Snow' teaser: J.A. Bayona explores Andes flight disaster
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Society of the Snow," a new film from by J.A. Bayona about the plight of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, is coming to Netflix.
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
Movies // 9 hours ago
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Bonnie Bedelia discusses her role in the new film "The Hill," in theaters Friday, and looks back on her career including "Die Hard."
'Marsh King's Daughter' Daisy Ridley tries to escape father
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Marsh King's Daughter' Daisy Ridley tries to escape father
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions released the trailer for "The Marsh King's Daughter" on Wednesday. The film opens Oct. 6 in theaters.
'Expend4bles' posters: 50 Cent, Megan Fox join cast
Movies // 1 day ago
'Expend4bles' posters: 50 Cent, Megan Fox join cast
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released a red band trailer and character posters for "Expend4bles," the fourth film in the "Expendables" franchise.
Rita Wilson releases 'Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' song
Movies // 1 day ago
Rita Wilson releases 'Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' song
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Rita Wilson released the single "Oli Mazi" on Wednesday from the soundtrack to "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3."
'Flora and Son' trailer: Eve Hewson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt bond over guitar
Movies // 1 day ago
'Flora and Son' trailer: Eve Hewson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt bond over guitar
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- "Flora and Son," a musical comedy-drama directed by John Carney and starring Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, is coming to Apple TV+.
Sean Penn, Volodymyr Zelensky doc premieres Sept. 18 on Paramount+
Movies // 1 day ago
Sean Penn, Volodymyr Zelensky doc premieres Sept. 18 on Paramount+
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Wednesday that "Superpower" will premiere Sept. 18. The documentary features Sean Penn chronicling Volodymir Zelensky's leadership of Ukraine in the war against Russia.
'Leo' teaser: Adam Sandler voices elderly lizard class pet
Movies // 1 day ago
'Leo' teaser: Adam Sandler voices elderly lizard class pet
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- "Leo," an animated musical comedy featuring Adam Sandler and Bill Burr, is coming to Netflix.
'Chicken Run' sequel to premiere at BFI London Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
'Chicken Run' sequel to premiere at BFI London Film Festival
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget" will screen at the BFI London Film Festival in October.
Movie review: 'Golda' captures suspense of Yom Kippur War
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Golda' captures suspense of Yom Kippur War
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23 (UPI) -- "Golda," in theaters Friday, captures the tension of the period in October of 1973 when Golda Meir (Helen Mirren) led Israeli forces in the Yom Kippur War.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey go Instagram official
Robert Irwin, girlfriend Rorie Buckey go Instagram official
Hall of Fame wrestler Terry Funk dead at 79
Hall of Fame wrestler Terry Funk dead at 79
Movie review: 'Golda' captures suspense of Yom Kippur War
Movie review: 'Golda' captures suspense of Yom Kippur War
Famous birthdays for Aug. 24: Dave Chappelle, Anne Archer
Famous birthdays for Aug. 24: Dave Chappelle, Anne Archer
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
Bonnie Bedelia: 'The Hill' character 'sees the God in' Rickey Hill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement