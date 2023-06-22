Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 22, 2023 / 1:34 PM

'Beanie Bubble' trailer: Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks start craze

By Annie Martin
1/5
Zach Galifianakis stars in the new comedy-drama "The Beanie Bubble." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Zach Galifianakis stars in the new comedy-drama "The Beanie Bubble." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new film The Beanie Bubble.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy-drama Thursday featuring Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks.

Advertisement

The Beanie Bubble is based on the Zac Bissonnette book The Great Beanie Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute. The film explores the origins of the Beanie Babies craze.

"Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. The Beanie Bubble is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn't appear on the heart-shaped tag," an official synopsis reads.

Galifianakis plays Ty Inc. founder Ty Warner. Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan also star.

The Beanie Bubble is written by Kristin Gore and directed by Gore and her husband, Damian Kulash Jr.

The film opens in select theaters July 21 and starts streaming July 28 on Apple TV+.

Advertisement

Read More

'The Chosen One' teaser brings Mark Millar's 'American Jesus' to life Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells to reunite on Broadway in 'Gutenberg! The Musical!' 'Brothers & Sisters' alum Luke Macfarlane announces birth of first child What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Priscilla' trailer: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi play Priscilla and Elvis Presley
Movies // 1 day ago
'Priscilla' trailer: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi play Priscilla and Elvis Presley
June 21 (UPI) -- "Priscilla," a new biopic directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, opens in theaters in October.
'Zoey 102' trailer: Jamie Lynn Spears returns in '101' sequel movie
Movies // 1 day ago
'Zoey 102' trailer: Jamie Lynn Spears returns in '101' sequel movie
June 21 (UPI) -- "Zoey 102," a sequel film to the Nickelodeon series "Zoey 101," is coming to Paramount+.
Jennifer Lawrence wears white at 'No Hard Feelings' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Jennifer Lawrence wears white at 'No Hard Feelings' premiere
June 21 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman attended the New York premiere of their film "No Hard Feelings."
'My Fault,' 'Medellin' set records for Prime Video non-English originals
Movies // 2 days ago
'My Fault,' 'Medellin' set records for Prime Video non-English originals
June 20 (UPI) -- Spanish romance film "My Fault" and French action-comedy "Medellín" have become the biggest travelling non-English language local original titles in Prime Video history.
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell attend 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' premiere in Rome
Movies // 2 days ago
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell attend 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' premiere in Rome
June 20 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales and other stars attended the Rome premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One."
'Rebel Moon' poster, video introduce Zack Snyder sci-fi epic
Movies // 3 days ago
'Rebel Moon' poster, video introduce Zack Snyder sci-fi epic
June 19 (UPI) -- "Rebel Moon," a new space opera starring Sofia Boutella and Ed Skrein, is coming to Netflix.
Unusual 'Past Lives' direction helped Greta Lee, Teo Yoo feel longing
Movies // 3 days ago
Unusual 'Past Lives' direction helped Greta Lee, Teo Yoo feel longing
LOS ANGELES, June 19 (UPI) -- Greta Lee and Teo Yoo discuss their film, "Past Lives," including the direction writer/director Celine Song gave them to capture their characters' separation.
'Flash' tops the North American box office with $55.1M
Movies // 3 days ago
'Flash' tops the North American box office with $55.1M
June 18 (UPI) -- Ezra Miller's "The Flash" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $55.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Chris Hemsworth to star in third 'Extraction' movie
Movies // 3 days ago
Chris Hemsworth to star in third 'Extraction' movie
June 18 (UPI) -- Thor alum Chris Hemsowth has confirmed he is set to star in a third "Extraction" movie for Netflix.
'Heart of Stone' poster introduces Gal Gadot spy thriller
Movies // 6 days ago
'Heart of Stone' poster introduces Gal Gadot spy thriller
June 16 (UPI) -- "Heart of Stone," a spy action thriller film starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, is coming to Netflix in August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Brothers & Sisters' alum Luke Macfarlane announces birth of first child
'Brothers & Sisters' alum Luke Macfarlane announces birth of first child
Famous birthdays for June 22: Cyndi Lauper, Todd Rundgren
Famous birthdays for June 22: Cyndi Lauper, Todd Rundgren
James Taylor postpones shows due to 'severe' laryngitis
James Taylor postpones shows due to 'severe' laryngitis
TV review: 'And Just Like That' recaptures 'Sex and the City' magic
TV review: 'And Just Like That' recaptures 'Sex and the City' magic
Brandi Carlile concert special coming to HBO in July
Brandi Carlile concert special coming to HBO in July
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement