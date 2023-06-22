'Beanie Bubble' trailer: Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks start craze

1/5

Zach Galifianakis stars in the new comedy-drama "The Beanie Bubble." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new film The Beanie Bubble. The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy-drama Thursday featuring Zach Galifianakis and Elizabeth Banks. Advertisement

The Beanie Bubble is based on the Zac Bissonnette book The Great Beanie Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute. The film explores the origins of the Beanie Babies craze.

"Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. The Beanie Bubble is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn't appear on the heart-shaped tag," an official synopsis reads.

Galifianakis plays Ty Inc. founder Ty Warner. Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan also star.

The Beanie Bubble is written by Kristin Gore and directed by Gore and her husband, Damian Kulash Jr.

The film opens in select theaters July 21 and starts streaming July 28 on Apple TV+.