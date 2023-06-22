1/4

Luke Macfarlane welcomed a daughter, Tess Eleanor, with his partner, Rig Roberts. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Brothers & Sisters alum Luke Macfarlane is a new dad. The 43-year-old actor welcomed his first child, daughter Tess Eleanor, with his partner, former alpine skier Rig Roberts, earlier this month. Advertisement

Macfarlane shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside photos of his baby girl.

"Tess Eleanor Macfarlane -- Born June 4th 2023. We started life with some hectic days and received world class care. On Father's Day we got to take her home. Her Dads can't wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in," he captioned the post.

Macfarlane's Brothers & Sisters co-star Dave Annable and his A Magical Christmas co-star Alison Sweeney were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"BBBBUUUDDDYYYY!!!!!!! Congrats!!!! Incredible!!!!" Annable wrote.

"This is incredible news!! I am SO happy for all three of you!!!!!! Congrats," Sweeney said.

Macfarlane played Scotty Wandell on Brothers & Sisters, which had a five-season run on ABC from 2006 to 2011.

The actor has since starred in the film Bros and had a lead role in the Apple TV+ series Platonic alongside Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen.