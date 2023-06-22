Trending
June 22, 2023

Ryan Lochte, wife Kayla celebrate birth of third child

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ryan Lochte welcomed a daughter, Georgia June, with his wife, Kayla Lochte. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Ryan Lochte welcomed a daughter, Georgia June, with his wife, Kayla Lochte. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte is a dad of three.

The 38-year-old professional swimmer recently welcomed his third child with his wife, Kayla Lochte.

Kayla Lochte confirmed the news Thursday on Instagram Stories by posting a photo of Lochte with the caption "DAD OF 3!!!!"

Ryan Lochte welcomed his third child with his wife, Kayla Lochte. Photo by kaylaraereid/Instagram Stories

Kayla Lochte also shared a photo of herself and Lochte in the delivery room.

Ryan Lochte welcomed his third child with his wife, Kayla Lochte. Photo by kaylaraereid/Instagram Stories

Kayla Lochte told Us Weekly that she gave birth to a baby girl, Georgia June, on Wednesday.

The mom-of-three said she and Lochte are "thrilled" to welcome another child.

"We are so excited," she added. "Ryan is such a great dad; I can't wait to see him as a father to 3. He's so great with kids in general, they always gravitate towards him."

Lochte and Kayla Lochte married in January 2018 and have two other children, son Caiden, 5, and daughter Liv, 3.

The couple announced in December 2022 that they were expecting their third child.

"Lochte baby #3 on the way, in June again of course!" Kayla Lochte wrote on Instagram at the time.
