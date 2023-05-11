Trending
May 11, 2023 / 11:37 AM

Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen walk red carpet at 'Platonic' premiere

By Annie Martin
Rose Byrne (L) and Seth Rogen attend the Los Angeles premiere of their Apple TV+ series "Platonic." Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen walked the red carpet Wednesday.

The 43-year-old actress and 41-year-old actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of their Apple TV+ series Platonic at Regal LA Live.

Byrne and Rogen were all smiles as they posed for photos. Byrne wore a black dress with an exposed shoulder, while Rogen sported a mint green suit and floral shirt.

Platonic is a new comedy created by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. The series follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Byrne and Rogen) who reconnect after a long rift.

"The duo's friendship becomes all consuming -- and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way," an official description reads.

Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez and Carla Gallo also star.

Apple TV+ released a trailer for the show in April.

Byrne, Rogen and Stoller previously collaborated on the 2014 film Neighbors.

Platonic premieres May 24, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly on Wednesdays.

Rose Byrne (L) and Seth Rogen attend the premiere of "Platonic" at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on May 10, 2023. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

