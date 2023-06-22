A child who works miracles. A town that surrenders at his feet. An organization that seeks to stop him. The Chosen One - adapted from Mark Millar's American Jesus - premieres August 16 pic.twitter.com/kdl0ozdHT1— Netflix (@netflix) June 22, 2023

June 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new show The Chosen One.

The streaming service shared a teaser and premiere date, Aug. 16, for the apocalyptic fantasy series Thursday.

The Chosen One is based on the American Jesus comic trilogy by Mark Millar and Peter Gross. The series follows Jodie (Bobby Luhnow), a 12-year-old boy who discovers he has Jesus-like powers.

"As the Evangelical and the Yaquí leaders in town try to get him to use his powers to save mankind, all Jodie wants to do is impress the girl he likes and stand up to his bullies. As Jodie struggles and eventually comes to terms with his destiny, everything gets thrown for a loop when he realizes he discovers the truth around his identity," an official synopsis reads.

Dianna Agron, Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia, Juan Fernando González Anguamea, Jorge Javier Arballo Osornio and Alberto Pérez-Jácome Kenna also star.

The Netflix series will relocate the story to Mexico.

"Relocating American Jesus to Mexico makes the mythological much more authentic and the apocalyptic all the more real," Millar previously said.

Netflix shared a poster for the show in March.