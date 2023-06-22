Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 22, 2023 / 11:17 AM

Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells to reunite on Broadway in 'Gutenberg! The Musical!'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Josh Gad (pictured) and Andrew Rannells will star in the Broadway production "Gutenberg! The Musical!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Josh Gad (pictured) and Andrew Rannells will star in the Broadway production "Gutenberg! The Musical!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are reuniting on Broadway.

The actors, who previously shared the stage in The Book of Mormon, announced Thursday that they will star in the new production Gutenberg! The Musical!

Advertisement

"Ladies and gentlemen, I'm headed back to Broadway... once I find an Uber that will take me cross country. So excited to force @andrewrannells to work with me again after a per-negotiated 12 year separation," Gad wrote on Instagram.

Gutenberg! The Musical! is written by Anthony King and Scott Brown and directed by Alex Timbers, who previously collaborated on the Beetlejuice musical.

Advertisement

The new musical follows "two best pals named Bud and Doug who put on a show together because they just love each other so damn much. It's art imitating life imitating art!"

Gutenberg! The Musical! will begin previews Sept. 15 at James Earl Jones Theatre in New York City and officially open Oct. 12. The production will have a limited 20-week engagement that runs through Jan. 28, 2024.

"It's been 12 years since I've been on a Broadway stage," Gad said in a statement. "And after 12 years, the only person who would agree to take the stage with me again was my co-star from 12 years ago. I am grateful that Andrew Rannells said yes, because I really didn't have the energy to do a one-man show."

Gad is also known for voicing Olaf in the Frozen films, while Rannells had roles on the TV series Girls, Black Monday and Girls5eva.

Read More

Kennedy Center Honors: Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah among 2023 recipients 'Brothers & Sisters' alum Luke Macfarlane announces birth of first child Peta Murgatroyd, Maks Chmerkovskiy share baby No. 2's name: Rio What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Brothers & Sisters' alum Luke Macfarlane announces birth of first child
Entertainment News // 45 minutes ago
'Brothers & Sisters' alum Luke Macfarlane announces birth of first child
June 22 (UPI) -- "Brothers & Sisters" and "Platonic" actor Luke Macfarlane welcomed a daughter, Tess Eleanor, with his partner, Rig Roberts.
Ryan Lochte, wife Kayla celebrate birth of third child
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Ryan Lochte, wife Kayla celebrate birth of third child
June 22 (UPI) -- Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte welcomed a daughter, Georgia June, with his wife, Kayla Lochte.
Peta Murgatroyd, Maks Chmerkovskiy share baby No. 2's name: Rio
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Peta Murgatroyd, Maks Chmerkovskiy share baby No. 2's name: Rio
June 22 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy announced the name of their second son.
Kennedy Center Honors: Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah among 2023 recipients
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Kennedy Center Honors: Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah among 2023 recipients
June 22 (UPI) -- Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah and Dionne Warwick will receive Kennedy Center Honors in December.
Richard Armitage, Jing Lusi to star in ITVX thriller 'Red Eye'
TV // 3 hours ago
Richard Armitage, Jing Lusi to star in ITVX thriller 'Red Eye'
June 22 (UPI) -- "The Hobbit" alum Richard Armitage, "Crazy Rich Asians" actress Jing Lusi and "The Full Monty star" Lesley Sharp have signed on for roles in ITVX's six-part thriller, "Red Eye."
Sarah Snook to star in 'Picture of Dorian Gray' play in London
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Sarah Snook to star in 'Picture of Dorian Gray' play in London
June 22 (UPI) -- "Succession" Golden Globe winner Sarah Snook is set to star in a West End stage adaptation of Oscar Wilde's novel, "The Picture of Dorian Gray."
Season 5 of 'Love Island USA' to premiere on Peacock July 18
TV // 4 hours ago
Season 5 of 'Love Island USA' to premiere on Peacock July 18
June 22 (UPI) -- Peacock has announced Season 5 of its dating competition series, "Love Island USA," is set to premiere on July 18.
Orville Peck takes mental health break, postpones concerts
Music // 4 hours ago
Orville Peck takes mental health break, postpones concerts
June 22 (UPI) -- Country music star Orville Peck has announced he is postponing his upcoming concerts to focus on his health.
Famous birthdays for June 22: Cyndi Lauper, Todd Rundgren
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 22: Cyndi Lauper, Todd Rundgren
June 22 (UPI) -- Singer Cyndi Lauper turns 70 and rocker Todd Rundgren turns 75, among the famous birthdays for June 22.
TXT to release 'Do It Like That' single with Jonas Brothers
Music // 20 hours ago
TXT to release 'Do It Like That' single with Jonas Brothers
June 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together will release a single and music video for "Do It Like That," a new song with the Jonas Brothers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Lawrence wears white at 'No Hard Feelings' premiere
Jennifer Lawrence wears white at 'No Hard Feelings' premiere
TV review: 'And Just Like That' recaptures 'Sex and the City' magic
TV review: 'And Just Like That' recaptures 'Sex and the City' magic
Whitney Cummings expecting first child
Whitney Cummings expecting first child
Brandi Carlile concert special coming to HBO in July
Brandi Carlile concert special coming to HBO in July
Famous birthdays for June 22: Cyndi Lauper, Todd Rundgren
Famous birthdays for June 22: Cyndi Lauper, Todd Rundgren
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement