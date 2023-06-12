Advertisement
Movies
June 12, 2023 / 1:32 PM

'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie' trailer: Mckenna Grace, Kim Kardashian voice pups

By Annie Martin
1/6
Mckenna Grace voices Skye in "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Mckenna Grace voices Skye in "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

The studio shared a trailer for the animated movie Monday featuring the voices of Mckenna Grace and Kim Kardashian.

Advertisement

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie is a sequel to Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021). The films are based on the Paw Patrol animated children's series, which follows a team of search and rescue dogs known as Paw Patrol.

Grace voices Skye, a cockapoo with the power of flight. Kardashian and her kids North West and Saint West, Marsai Martin, Taraji P. Henson, James Marsden, Kristen Bell and Chris Rock also have voice roles.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie takes place in the wake of a magical meteor crash that gives the Paw Patrol members superpowers, transforming them into the Mighty Pups.

"For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' arch-rival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with a mad scientist to steal the superpowers for the two villains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie is written by Cal Brunker and Bob Barlen and directed by Brunker. The film opens in theaters Sept. 29.

Read More

Jennifer Grey supports, presents award to dad Joel Grey at Tony Awards Amy Schumer calls Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian in teaser for Netflix special Can't Cancel Pride: Katy Perry, Kim Petras and more join event What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Blackening': Voice of characters, tone of comedy drew stars to film
Movies // 8 hours ago
'The Blackening': Voice of characters, tone of comedy drew stars to film
NEW YORK, June 12 (UPI) -- "Snowfall" actor Melvin Gregg and "SNL" alum Jay Pharoah told UPI they wanted to star in the film, "The Blackening," because it is a horror-comedy that offers a completely unique point of view.
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' tops North American box office with $60.5M
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' tops North American box office with $60.5M
June 11 (UPI) -- "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $60.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Movie review: 'Elemental' a moving, exciting, if not subtle, metaphor
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Elemental' a moving, exciting, if not subtle, metaphor
June 10 (UPI) -- Pixar's "Elemental," in theaters Friday, is not the animation studio's most subtle film, yet it still works on basic story and metaphorical levels.
'Nimona' crashes secret lair in sneak peek at Netflix film
Movies // 4 days ago
'Nimona' crashes secret lair in sneak peek at Netflix film
June 8 (UPI) -- "Nimona," an animated film based on the ND Stevenson graphic novel and featuring Chloe Grace Moretz, is coming to Netflix.
'Poor Things' trailer: Emma Stone plays woman brought back to life
Movies // 4 days ago
'Poor Things' trailer: Emma Stone plays woman brought back to life
June 8 (UPI) -- "Poor Things," a sci-fi romance film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, opens in September.
Movie review: 'Flamin' Hot' solid if not incendiary
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: 'Flamin' Hot' solid if not incendiary
LOS ANGELES, June 7 (UPI) -- The story of the creation of Cheetos' Flamin' Hot variety, on Hulu Friday, does a good job incorporating economic history and family drama.
LeBron James produced doc 'Black Ice' tackles NHL racism
Movies // 5 days ago
LeBron James produced doc 'Black Ice' tackles NHL racism
June 7 (UPI) -- Roadside Attractions released the trailer for "Black Ice" on Wednesday. The documentary, produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, tackles racism in the NHL and the history of Black hockey players.
Jason Statham dating Megan Fox in 'Expend4bles'
Movies // 5 days ago
Jason Statham dating Megan Fox in 'Expend4bles'
June 7 (UPI) -- The "Expend4bles" trailer reveals Jason Statham's new relationship with Megan Fox and some of the other new action heroes joining the legends.
'Rebel Moon': Zack Snyder unveils photo of Ed Skrein as villain
Movies // 5 days ago
'Rebel Moon': Zack Snyder unveils photo of Ed Skrein as villain
June 7 (UPI) -- "Rebel Moon," an epic space opera film directed by Zack Snyder and starring Sofia Boutella and Ed Skrein, is coming to Netflix.
Nicolas Cage returns to Las Vegas in 'Sympathy for the Devil'
Movies // 5 days ago
Nicolas Cage returns to Las Vegas in 'Sympathy for the Devil'
June 6 (UPI) -- RLJE Films released the trailer for "Sympathy for the Devil" on Tuesday. Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman star in the Las Vegas set thriller opening July 28.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's production firm slams Donald Trump for misusing video
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's production firm slams Donald Trump for misusing video
'Breaking Bad' actor Mike Batayeh dead at 52
'Breaking Bad' actor Mike Batayeh dead at 52
Nonbinary performers Alex Newell, J. Harrison Ghee make Tonys history
Nonbinary performers Alex Newell, J. Harrison Ghee make Tonys history
Uzo Aduba confirms pregnancy: 'I get to be someone's Mommy!'
Uzo Aduba confirms pregnancy: 'I get to be someone's Mommy!'
'Kimberly Akimbo,' 'Leopoldstadt,' 'Parade' score top Tony Awards
'Kimberly Akimbo,' 'Leopoldstadt,' 'Parade' score top Tony Awards
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement