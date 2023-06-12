Advertisement
June 12, 2023 / 12:52 PM

Can't Cancel Pride: Katy Perry, Kim Petras and more join event

By Annie Martin
Katy Perry will attend Can't Cancel Pride on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Katy Perry will attend Can't Cancel Pride on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 12 (UPI) -- Katy Perry and Kim Petras have joined the lineup for "Can't Cancel Pride 2023 -- The Future Starts Now."

In a press release Monday, iHeartMedia announced a list of advocates and celebrity guests who will make appearances at the event Thursday, June 15.

Perry and Petras will attend Can't Cancel Pride, along with Belinda Carlisle, Bonnie Tyler, Borey Rae, Durand Bernarr, Elton John, Jeff Hiller, Jillian Mercado, Kylie Minogue, Leo Sheng, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Maybelle Blair, Melissa Etheridge, Peppermint, Raven-Symoné, Miranda Maday, Ross Mathews, Ricky Martin, Sasha Colby, Stephanie Beatriz, The Old Gays, Wilson Cruz and more.

Brandi Carlile, Adam Lambert, Big Freedia and Ciara, Billy Porter, Fletcher, Hayley Kiyoko, Kesha and Kelsea Ballerini were previously announced as performers.

Carlile will receive the Elton John Impact Award for her humanitarian work with the Looking Out Foundation.

JoJo Siwa will host the event.

Can't Cancel Pride is an annual event recognizing "the LGBTQ+ community and celebrating organizations creating a more inclusive and equal world."

The special will stream Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages, along with PrideRadio.com, Revry, Roku Channel and Advocate Channel.



