June 12, 2023 / 12:07 PM

Amy Schumer calls Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian in teaser for Netflix special

By Annie Martin
"Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact," a new stand-up comedy special from Amy Schumer, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
June 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new special Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact.

The streaming service shared a promo for the stand-up comedy special Monday featuring writer, actress and comedian Amy Schumer.

The teaser shows Schumer, 42, call a number of her celebrity friends to ask if she can list them as the emergency contact for her upcoming "elective surgeries."

Schumer speaks to Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Chris Rock, Larry David and other stars.

"I'm looking for an emergency contact," Schumer tells Lawrence.

"We were like barely friends 10 years ago," Lawrence responds. "How did you get this number?"

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact was filmed at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. The special will see Schumer get "real about lasering her face, postpartum sex, her baby-naming disaster and chewable Viagra."

The special is Schumer's third stand-up comedy special for Netflix following The Leather Special (2017) and Growing (2019).

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact premieres Tuesday.

Schumer recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where she explained why she dropped out of the Barbie movie.

