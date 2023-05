1/5

Brie Larson joins the "Fast X" Family. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released the third and final trailer for Fast X on Monday. The film opens Friday in theaters. Previous trailers revealed the film's villain Dante (Jason Momoa), the son of Fast Five villain Reyes. Dom (Vin Diesel) relies on his auto racing family including Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman (Tyrese), Tej (Ludacris), Mia (Jordana Brewster) Han (Sung Kang), Shaw (Jason Statham) and Jakob (John Cena) to stop him.

The latest trailer focuses on new characters Aimes (Alan Ritchson) and Tess (Brie Larson). Aimes briefs Tess on Dom and co.'s previous nine exploits in a high tech briefing room with screens playing clips from the previous movies.

Previously featured action scenes are expanded, with Dom's exploding dam drive climaxing in a jump. Letty's fight with Cipher (Charlize Theron) now involves lasers.

Dante's plan involves the children of his enemies, and Mia is seen fighting off kidnappers while Jakob rescues Little B (Leo Abelo Perry) before Dante's men get to him.

Fast X also adds Rita Moreno to the cast as Dom's grandmother, who joins the family for a traditional Toretto barbecue.

UPI is screening Fast X this week for review on Wednesday.