Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 31, 2023 / 1:46 PM

'Fast X' stars reflect on franchise in video for 'fans and family'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Vin Diesel plays Dom Toretto in the "Fast &amp; Furious" movies. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Vin Diesel plays Dom Toretto in the "Fast & Furious" movies. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- The Fast X cast is looking back on the long-running franchise ahead of the film's release.

Universal Pictures released a video, titled "For Fans and Family," on Friday featuring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jason Momoa, Tyrese Gibson and other cast members.

Advertisement

Fast X opens in theaters May 19. The film will be the 10th main installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, which launched with the 2001 movie The Fast and the Furious.

"It's been 22 years since we started this saga. How did we get so lucky to come so far?" Diesel, who plays Dom Toretto, says in the video.

"We're at the apex of this franchise," director Louis Leterrier adds.

Rodriguez, who portrays Letty Ortiz, says "the heart and soul" of the franchise has always been the "boots on the ground, on location" stunts and action scenes.

"The more movies we make, the bigger they get," the actress adds.

Universal released a trailer for Fast X in February that shows Dom (Diesel) take on Dante (Momoa), the son of Fast Five villain Hernan Reyes.

Advertisement

"Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance," an official synopsis reads.

The main franchise is expected to end with an 11th and final film following Fast X.

Read More

'Fast X' trailer: Vin Diesel takes on Jason Momoa Chloe Bailey releases debut album 'In Pieces' '80 for Brady' coming to Paramount+ in April What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'80 for Brady' coming to Paramount+ in April
Movies // 2 hours ago
'80 for Brady' coming to Paramount+ in April
March 31 (UPI) -- "80 for Brady," a sports comedy starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Tom Brady, will start streaming on Paramount+ in April.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' to screen at Cannes Film Festival
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Killers of the Flower Moon' to screen at Cannes Film Festival
March 31 (UPI) -- Martin Scorsese's true crime drama, "Killers of the Flower Moon," will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 20.
Movie review: 'Murder Mystery 2' is good, silly Sandler/Aniston fun
Movies // 11 hours ago
Movie review: 'Murder Mystery 2' is good, silly Sandler/Aniston fun
LOS ANGELES, March 31 (UPI) -- "Murder Mystery 2," now in theaters and on Netflix, continues Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's comic crime solving romp with hilarious results.
Peyton Elizabeth Lee related to ambitious teen swept up by 'Prom Pact' magic
Movies // 1 day ago
Peyton Elizabeth Lee related to ambitious teen swept up by 'Prom Pact' magic
NEW YORK, March 30 (UPI) -- Peyton Elizabeth Lee says she could relate to her latest character, an ambitious teen who learns to enjoy the frivolous side of high school in the new romantic comedy, "Prom Pact."
Nicolas Cage, wife Riko Shibata attend 'Renfield' premiere
Movies // 2 days ago
Nicolas Cage, wife Riko Shibata attend 'Renfield' premiere
March 29 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, attended the New York premiere of "Renfield" following the birth of their first child together.
Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler discuss friendship at 'Murder Mystery 2' premiere
Movies // 2 days ago
Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler discuss friendship at 'Murder Mystery 2' premiere
March 29 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attended the Los Angeles premiere of their film "Murder Mystery 2."
Seth Rogen 'would be jealous' if someone else played Donkey Kong
Movies // 2 days ago
Seth Rogen 'would be jealous' if someone else played Donkey Kong
LOS ANGELES, March 29 (UPI) -- Seth Rogen discusses applying his voice to Donkey Kong in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," in theaters April 5, and expanding animation beyond only kids movies.
'Master Gardener' trailer: Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver star in crime thriller
Movies // 3 days ago
'Master Gardener' trailer: Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver star in crime thriller
March 28 (UPI) -- "Master Gardener," a new film written and directed by "Taxi Driver" writer Paul Schrader, opens in theaters in May.
'A Tourist's Guide to Love' trailer: Rachael Leigh Cook finds romance, adventure in Vietnam
Movies // 3 days ago
'A Tourist's Guide to Love' trailer: Rachael Leigh Cook finds romance, adventure in Vietnam
March 28 (UPI) -- "A Tourist's Guide to Love," a new romantic comedy starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Scott Ly, is coming to Netflix.
'Trolls Band Together' trailer introduces Troye Sivan, Eric Andre as Branch's brothers
Movies // 3 days ago
'Trolls Band Together' trailer introduces Troye Sivan, Eric Andre as Branch's brothers
March 28 (UPI) -- "Trolls Band Together," an animated musical film featuring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Troye Sivan, Eric André, Daveed Diggs and Kid Cudi, opens in theaters in November.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon spoof 'Paint It, Black' by Rolling Stones on 'Tonight'
Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon spoof 'Paint It, Black' by Rolling Stones on 'Tonight'
Political satirist, singer and musician Mark Russell dies at 90
Political satirist, singer and musician Mark Russell dies at 90
TV review: 'Pink Ladies' fixes 'Grease' issues in peppy new musical
TV review: 'Pink Ladies' fixes 'Grease' issues in peppy new musical
'Killers of the Flower Moon' to screen at Cannes Film Festival
'Killers of the Flower Moon' to screen at Cannes Film Festival
Peacock, Duolingo release trailer for fake dating competition show
Peacock, Duolingo release trailer for fake dating competition show
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement