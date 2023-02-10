Trending
Feb. 10, 2023 / 12:08 PM

'Fast X' trailer: Vin Diesel takes on Jason Momoa

By Annie Martin
Vin Diesel returns to star in the new "Fast & Furious" film "Fast X." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Fast X.

The studio shared a trailer for the action film Friday featuring Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa.

Fast X is a sequel to F9 (2021) and the 11th film in the Fast & Furious franchise. The film will see Dom Toretto (Diesel) and his family and friends take on Dante (Momoa), the son of Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, who seeks revenge on Dom.

"Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance," an official synopsis reads.

Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Brie Larson, Helen Mirren, Cardi B, Rita Moreno and Charlize Theron also star.

Fast X is written by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau and directed by Louis Leterrier. The film opens in theaters May 19.

Universal Pictures released a poster for Fast X in January that hints that the film will not be the final installment in the franchise.

