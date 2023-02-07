Trending
Feb. 7, 2023

'Scoop': Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell join Prince Andrew interview film

By Annie Martin
Gillian Anderson will star in "Scoop," a Netflix film exploring the BBC's bombshell "Newsnight" interview with Prince Andrew. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Gillian Anderson will star in "Scoop," a Netflix film exploring the BBC's bombshell "Newsnight" interview with Prince Andrew. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell have joined the cast of the new film Scoop.

Netflix announced Monday that Anderson, Sewell, Keeley Hawes and Billie Piper will star in the upcoming drama.

Scoop is based the Sam McAlister memoir of the same name. The film explores the BBC's bombshell Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which aired in 2019.

Anderson will play Emily Maitlis, the former Newsnight host who conducted the interview, while Sewell will portray Andrew.

Hawes will play Amanda Thirsk, Andrew's former private secretary, while Piper will portray McAlister, the Newsnight producer who secured the interview.

Philip Martin (The Crown) will direct the film, with Hilary Salmon, Radford Neville and Sanjay Singhal as producers.

"It is beyond my wildest dreams, especially as a first time writer, to end up working with this extraordinary cast, Netflix, and the amazing teams at The Lighthouse and Voltage. Watching Billie Piper, one of my favorite actresses, play 'me' will be a pinch myself moment and I'm truly thrilled to be involved in this film," McAlister said in a statement.

Netflix has yet to announced a release date for the film.

